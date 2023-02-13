Psychologist shares the 'daily mental workout' she uses to crush her inner critic: ‘It’s been a real game changer’

For most of her teens and 20s, Rachel Turow was her own worst critic.

"I felt awkward and lonely and weird," Turow, a Seattle-based clinical psychologist, said on a recent podcast episode of "The Happiness Lab," hosted by Yale University professor Dr. Laurie Santos.

Feeling bad about herself was a "core aspect" of who Turow was as a person: She'd listen to self-love and empowerment anthems, but "had no idea how to get there," she said. It was the epitome of self-criticism — a common affliction, and one that Turow referred to as "the smoking of mental health."

"Like smoking, once it gets going, it sort of takes on a life of its own," she said.

Overly criticizing yourself can worsen anxiety or depression, hurt your relationships and damage your self-esteem. In contrast, practicing self-compassion can actually boost your chances of success by encouraging a "growth mindset," which makes improvement feel more achievable, research shows.

Turow, who published a book called "The Self Talk Workout" last year, learned that firsthand. As she trained to become a clinical psychologist, she picked up a set of daily exercises that helped her treat herself more compassionately, she said.

You can use these techniques, too.