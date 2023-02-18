Are you switching to freeze-dried eggs? Here's what a food scientist says you need to know to stay safe

Just about everything is more expensive today than it was a year ago, but especially eggs. Compared to January of last year, the price of meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased by 8.1%, according to Consumer Price Index's data.

The soaring price of this grocery staple is causing some people to turn to unconventional ways to preserve them — like having their eggs freeze-dried.

And, who can blame them for looking for new methods to save on food?

If you're planning to make the switch to freeze-dried eggs, here are some tips about how to do so safely, from Donald Schaffner, a professor of food science at Rutgers University.

Plus, advice on how to get the best bang for your buck from fresh eggs.