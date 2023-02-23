'Emily in Paris' actor Ashley Park's money advice: 'Ask more questions'—it's OK to 'not know exactly what to do'

Actor Ashley Park was never well versed in personal finance.

"We're told in this generation you can do what you want and you can be who you want to be," says the 31-year-old about being a millennial. But many young people aren't given the financial tools to make that happen.

Park grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and started her career performing on and off Broadway. She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Gretchen Wieners on Broadway's "Mean Girls" in 2018 and, most recently, received a Critics' Choice Award nomination for her performance as Mindy Chen on Netflix's "Emily in Paris."

As her career has grown, Park's finances have become more complicated. "Half of my job is in Paris now," she says. "I have to pay French taxes."

Along with not knowing exactly how to manage her money, Park didn't realize that she could get help. When it came to hiring a financial advisor, "I truly thought it was for big wigs, people with families," she says.

Park recently got a financial advisor through Northwestern Mutual, which she also partnered with for its Great Realization campaign centered around millennials' recent shift in priorities. The Great Realization refers to the moment when an individual gets clarity about their goals, prompting them to re-architect their lives. Park's financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual has helped her, personally, get some of that clarity.

As she's equipped herself with knowledge, here are two money lessons she's learned.