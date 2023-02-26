Portugal, Spain and 8 other countries where a bottle of wine costs less than $7

If you want to buy the cheapest bottle of wine without sacrificing quality, look no further than Portugal.

The European country is the least expensive locale to buy a bottle of quality wine. On average, a standard 750ml bottle of wine costs about £3.49, or about $4.17, in Portugal, according to Compare My Jet's "World's Wine Habit Index."

For comparison, the average price for a bottle of wine in the United States is more than triple what you would pay in Portugal. Regardless of size or origin, the average price in the U.S. is about $13.36 as of January 2023, according to data from the Federal Reserve.

Compare My Jet compiled the average prices of wine in 38 countries that belong to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). CNBC Make It converted all prices from pounds to the U.S. dollar equivalent on Feb. 23rd, 2023.

Here are the 10 least expensive countries to buy a bottle of wine.