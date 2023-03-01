Austin is the No. 1 fastest-growing U.S city for millionaires—see where else made the list

Henley and Partner's 2023 wealth report found that America's fastest growing cities for millionaires all experienced a 70% millionaire growth from 2012 to 2022.

Cities like New York City and L.A. might be some of the wealthiest in America, but it's smaller cities that are becoming more and more appealing to millionaires. According to Henley and Partner's 2023 wealth report, cities like Austin, Texas, and Scottsdale, Arizona, are gaining millionaire residents, while bigger cities like Chicago, and New York City are losing them.

Top 5 fastest-growing U.S. cities for millionaires

Austin, Texas West Palm Beach, Florida Scottsdale, Arizona Miami, Florida Greenwich and Darien, Connecticut The No. 1 city on the list is Austin, Texas. According to the report, the Texas city saw a millionaire growth rate of 102% from 2012 to 2022. In December 2022, Austin was home to 30,500 millionaires, 86 centi-millionaires, and nine billionaires. Over the years, Austin has emerged as a tech hub. Companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, SpaceX, and Tesla have expanded their presence in the city. In 2019, Apple invested $1 billion to build a new campus. Thanks to that influx, Austin has also become a growth market for luxury real estate, according to Henley and Partner's 2023 wealth report. A recent Bankrate report states that the median sale price for a home in Austin as of January 2023 was $530,000, according to Redfin data. Although it was a 5.4% decline year-over-year, it's still well above the national median price of $359,000.