Michelle Obama is 'on the other side of parenting'—here's what she's learned

Michelle Obama loves being in 50s.

On her new podcast The Light Podcast, the former First Lady talked with Today Show host Hoda Kotb about why she is enjoying this phase of her life so much.

"I didn't feel like I came into my own until I was in my 50s," Obama, who is 58, told Kotb.

One reason, she says, is that she is "on the other side of parenting."

"I'm moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-and-chief," she says.

Her years parenting both in and out of the White House taught her an important lesson on how to treat her own kids, and young people in general.