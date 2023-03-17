'Don't get married to check a box,' says Michelle Obama: How she suggests her kids think about happiness

When Michelle Obama attended Harvard Law School, her grandmother used to call and ask her what she cooked that day.

"Grandma, I'm in law school. There isn't even a kitchen around," Obama recalls thinking at the time.

No matter how well meaning, questions like these can often shape what young women believe success and contentment looks like, Obama tells "Today" host Hoda Kotb on the first episode of her new podcast, "The Light Podcast."

Obama thinks about this a lot when it comes to relationships and when she talks to her daughters Malia and Sasha about partnerships.

"We don't know what life will hand them," she says. "Maybe you find love — great! But don't get married to check a box."