'It was agony': Why SVB's collapse is especially hard as a Black founder, says CEO

Isa Watson, founder of voice-only social messaging app Squad, was on a plane when she got the news: Silicon Valley Bank had collapsed, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation had taken over.

Prior to the crash, Watson was a depositor at Silicon Valley Bank, using it as the primary bank for all of her business expenses, including cloud services, databases and products that her developers and designers use to collaborate.

By Friday, March 10, regulators shuttered the bank and seized its deposits in what would become the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Although Watson's line of credit with SVB was still open on Friday, on Saturday, March 11, she noticed an email stating that payment for one of the services her business uses had failed. "I'm like 'holy crap, the card doesn't work anymore,'" the 35-year-old tells CNBC Make It.

At that point, Watson says she didn't know whether she'd be able to get her business's money back beyond the FDIC-insured $250,000. She put thousands of dollars' worth of business charges on her personal credit card to keep things running smoothly.

"For the whole weekend, it was just agony," she says.

By Sunday, March 12, the country's top financial regulators announced that the FDIC and Federal Reserve would fully cover deposits at SVB, and assured the shuttered bank's customers that they would be able to access their funds the following Monday.