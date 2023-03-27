47% of Gen Z daters think men should take the lead in relationships

There are some antiquated dating norms that are more persistent than one might think.

When it comes to taking the lead in a relationship, 40% of Americans believe it's best if the man does it, according to data from Bumble's State of the Nation 2023 survey.

Perhaps even more surprising is that almost half, 47%, of Gen Z respondents subscribe to this belief.

Additionally, only 11% of survey respondents said that women should make the first move on a dating app.

This is both surprising and totally predictable, says Jessica Small, a marriage counselor and therapist at Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver.

It depends on what phase of dating the couple is in.