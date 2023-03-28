Rent prices drop for third straight month, even in cities like Austin and Phoenix—here's where they fell most

The rental market has seemingly flipped: After prices surged throughout 2021 and most of 2022, they've declined almost as quickly for five of the last six months, a new rent report reveals.

U.S. rent prices decreased by 0.25% from January to February 2023, according to the latest data from rental listings site Rent.com. While it's a smaller decrease than in previous months, it brings the U.S. monthly average rent price down to $1,937 — lower than its August 2022 peak of $2,053.

As of February, 12 of the 50 most populous U.S. cities have declining year-over-year rent prices, according to Rent.com data:

Oklahoma City: -15.71% Austin, Texas: -6.51% New Orleans: -6.36% Phoenix: -4% Minneapolis-St. Paul: -3.5% Dallas-Fort Worth: -2.56% Baltimore: -2.21% Houston: -1.91% Birmingham, Alabama: -0.55% Chicago: -0.52% Denver: -0.34% Virginia Beach, Virginia: -0.17%

Oklahoma City had the most dramatic decline, with year-over-year rent prices dropping by 15.71% in February. Prices there fell 8% between January and February of this year.

Even with the recent dip in prices, year-over-year U.S. rent prices are still up 1.7% as of February. However, that's a remarkable climb down considering that year-over-year rent growth was double digits for most of 2022.

Raleigh, North Carolina, has seen the most growth, with a year-over-year rent price increase of 19% as of February, according to Rent.com.