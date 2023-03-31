This last-minute move could cut your tax bill—but also cost you thousands as an investor

When it comes to investing for your future, it's better late than never. And in some cases, for tax purposes, the government is happy to let you put things off. You still have until Tax Day — April 18 this year — to make contributions to a traditional or Roth individual retirement account for tax year 2022. The same goes for health savings accounts. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, contributing to a pre-tax account, such as a traditional IRA or an HSA, can lower your taxable income for last year, making such a contribution a popular last-second tax move. But if you wait until the 11th hour to make your contributions every year, you're sacrificing time that your investments could be growing, which, in turn, could cost you thousands of dollars in returns, says Maria Bruno, head of U.S. wealth planning research at Vanguard. "It's a timing decision. If you can ... prioritize making that contribution early," she says. "Make it as soon as you can to get that compounding clock started much earlier. Over time, the compounded earnings can be really impactful."

How much the 'procrastination penalty' could cost you

Bruno's logic is straightforward. Each year, you have about a 16-month window to invest in an IRA — from January 1 until Tax Day the following calendar year. By investing at the end of that window instead of the beginning, you forgo 16 months of returns. In any given year, market indexes could be up or down during that period. But given that stock prices have historically trended upward, losing out on time in the market every year could add up over the course of your life as an investor. Consider the following calculation, which Bruno shared with a writer for the New York Times. Two investors make a $6,500 contribution to an IRA each year, and each earns an annualized 6% per year on their investments. One investor invests their entire lump sum in January each year. The other invests in April and credits the contribution to the previous calendar year. After 10 years, the January investor's portfolio would be worth about $6,500 more than the April investor. After 30 years, the difference is even more stark. The January investor will have amassed about $358,000, compared with about $319,000 for the April investor. The price of procrastination: $39,000.

Invest what you can, as soon as you can