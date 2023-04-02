How 2 Gen Z climate leaders turn their eco-anxiety into action: 'This isn't a fad. This is the future'

(L-R) Alexis Ohanian Sr., Rostam Reifschneider, Maya Penn and Lissie Garvin speak onstage at "Featured Session: Empowering the Next Generation to Build a Better Future" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

The climate crisis impacts everyone, and young people feel especially stressed about the warming planet. In 2021, a global study of 10,000 young people found 45% of those between the ages of 16 and 25 said climate anxiety was affecting their daily lives, and both the United Nations and the American Psychological Association say humans are increasingly at risk of climate change-induced mental health issues. In a recent conversation at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, tech founder and philanthropist Alexis Ohanian spoke with two Gen Z climate leaders about how they manage their eco-anxiety.

Hope and joy as tools of resilience

Maya Penn, 22, has been a vocal climate activist since she was 8 years old and founded the sustainable fashion brand Maya's Ideas. In the last year, she took part of the 776 Foundation and Fellowship Program launched by Ohanian, where he invests money and resources in Gen Z-led climate initiatives and businesses. Penn says the biggest way she confronts climate anxiety is by taking action, and her biggest motivator is using hope and joy as tools of resilience. Most recently, Penn says she channels her climate anxiety through art, namely through her first animated short film "Asali: Power of the Pollinators" with executive producer Viola Davis, which comes out in April. She also stresses the need to tap into Black, Brown and Indigenous communities to measure negative impact as well as seek solutions. "So many marginalized communities are of course most adversely impacted by environmental issues, but also have so many of the solutions, the tools and the traditional ecological knowledge" to create better alternatives, Penn says. "They just need resources to be able to support and scale that. So I want to see more supporting of those amazing ideas and communities." She adds that she hopes corporations will take a larger responsibility given their impact on climate change, and says they could take up great conservation efforts by collaborating and open-sourcing their solutions. "There's this race to cater to this green market and do this and that," Penn says. But "this isn't a niche. This isn't a trend. This isn't a fad. This is the future of both business and nonprofits, and I think it's really important to understand that we will go farther together. This isn't just a marketing opportunity."

We have 'the highest chance of being able to solve' climate change