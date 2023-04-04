Jennifer Aniston spent $13,000 from her first 'Friends' paycheck on a vintage Mercedes-Benz that immediately broke down: 'It was a lemon'

When Jennifer Aniston made her first big splurge with her "Friends" paycheck, she also received a valuable lesson.

In a recent interview with Popsugar while promoting her new film "Murder Mystery 2," the 54-year-old actress said that her first major purchase was a vintage cream colored Mercedes-Benz 280SL.

"My first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a for sale sign on it for almost two years," she said.

Aniston would frequently pass the car while driving through Melrose in Los Angeles. "I was always like 'I can't wait. Someday,'" she said.