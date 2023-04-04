Jennifer Aniston spent $13,000 from her first 'Friends' paycheck on a vintage Mercedes-Benz that immediately broke down: 'It was a lemon'
When Jennifer Aniston made her first big splurge with her "Friends" paycheck, she also received a valuable lesson.
In a recent interview with Popsugar while promoting her new film "Murder Mystery 2," the 54-year-old actress said that her first major purchase was a vintage cream colored Mercedes-Benz 280SL.
"My first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a for sale sign on it for almost two years," she said.
Aniston would frequently pass the car while driving through Melrose in Los Angeles. "I was always like 'I can't wait. Someday,'" she said.
Eventually, she paid the $13,000 asking price for the vehicle. But the "We're the Millers" star hardly got off the lot before the trouble started.
"I bought it. And then I drove it. And then I drove it again and it never drove again," Aniston said. "It was a lemon."
Looking back, Aniston blamed her mistake on a lack of experience shopping for used cars.
"I didn't know any better to get it checked out," she said. "That was just a nice 25-year-old mistake."
Aniston didn't say if she kept the broken-down car, but if she did it might be worth making some repairs. Several Vintage 280SL models in the same color that Aniston bought are selling for well over $100,000 on AutoTrader.com, with one listed for as much as $179,500.
