4 side hustles for early birds and night owls: Some pay as much as $100 per hour

Google tips on the best morning routine and you'll find an array of suggestions: Set an intention for the day, do some exercise, meditate … Every successful entrepreneur or even celeb has their secret for starting the day off right. Same goes for nighttime, with suggestions including no alcohol, no work in bed, avoiding TV right before sleep and so on. Whatever your post-wake-up or just-before-bed activities are, if you're an early bird or night owl, you likely start or end the day with lots of energy. And for those interested in side hustles, this could be the perfect time to make a little extra cash. Here are four gigs for early birds or night owls to consider.

Tutoring

If you like helping kids or adults improve language, math and other skills, consider picking up some tutoring gigs, says Kathy Kristof, CEO and editor of Sidehusl.com. Some parents might look for tutoring slots before their kids go off to school, for example, and adults in different time zones could match up with your morning schedule. Sites like AmazingTalker and Wyzant offer the opportunity to teach virtually and set your own schedule and rates. AmazingTalker focuses on mastering a language orally or in writing. Languages span the gamut and include English, Korean, German and Arabic. Tutors can make between $16 and $100 per hour, according to the site. Wyzant tutors teach a variety of school subjects such as algebra, physics and reading. They often made between $25 and $100 per hour, according to Sidehusl.com. Keep in mind that both sites charge a fee, AmazingTalker between 15% and 30% and Wyzant 25%.

Parking lot cleanup

If you like moving around and don't mind menial tasks, "sweeping up litter from parking lots is another one that is best done early morning or late at night when the parking lots are empty of cars," says Nick Loper, founder of Side Hustle Nation. Loper profiled a New York-based hustler who's turned the gig into a six-figure business and recommends reaching out to strip malls and property managers to see if they need the help. "Typical pricing may be $300-500 a month, depending on the size of the lot and frequency of the cleaning, but can be consistent recurring revenue," says Loper. You can also try offering the service on sites like TaskRabbit or Handy.

Hospitality staff

If you like working with people, plenty of events and restaurants could use your energy late into the night. "Food service can be a late night gig, with many bars and restaurants in big cities staying open until midnight or 2 a.m.," says Kristof, adding that event staff at music venues also tend to stay late for cleanup "even if the concert is over at 11 o'clock at night." Find late night hospitality gigs on sites like Qwick and Jitjatjo, or reach out to your local stadiums and restaurants to see if they need the help and how to get involved. Hustlers who find work on the aforementioned websites can expect to get minimum wage to about $30 per hour, says Kristof.

Elder care