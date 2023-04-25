Use this 3-word response when someone is rude to you, says Harvard-trained etiquette expert

When a friend makes a joke at your expense or lobs a "playful" insult your way, it can be hard to know how to proceed.

Acting as if the comment didn't offend you could invite more of the like, but refuting it might result in conflict or, at least, discomfort.

It's in situations like these that Harvard-trained etiquette expert Sara Jane Ho shines.

Ho is the founder of Institute Sarita, a finishing school that focuses on social conventions, and the star of "Mind Your Manners," a Netflix show where she helps different "students" learn how to use etiquette to improve their own well-being.

She prides herself on knowing what to say and how to say it, even in situations as uncomfortable as a friend putting you down.

If you find yourself on the receiving end of a sassy remark, you can counter it with kindness and class with just one question.