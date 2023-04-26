Here are the top 25 companies to work for in India, according to LinkedIn — and most of them are not in tech

LinkedIn has released its annual list of top companies in India to work for and "a vast majority" of them are in either financial services or banking.

According to the professional networking platform, 10 out of 25 companies are from that space this year — a shift from last year's list which was dominated by tech companies.

"In India, the accounting and financial services sector witnessed a significant growth during the pandemic," said Pooja Chhabria, LinkedIn career expert and head of editorial for APAC.

"This trend has continued to see an uptick thanks to factors like a relatively healthy economy, a burgeoning startup landscape and young digitally-forward population."

India's "LinkedIn Top Companies 2023″ list also saw 17 companies making their debut — an indication of "strong momentum" in the country's business ecosystem, Chhabria said.

One of such companies is Zepto, which was also part of the "LinkedIn Top Startups list" last year — a testament to its "significant scale and growth," LinkedIn added.