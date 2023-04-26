Here are the top 25 companies to work for in India, according to LinkedIn — and most of them are not in tech
LinkedIn has released its annual list of top companies in India to work for and "a vast majority" of them are in either financial services or banking.
According to the professional networking platform, 10 out of 25 companies are from that space this year — a shift from last year's list which was dominated by tech companies.
"In India, the accounting and financial services sector witnessed a significant growth during the pandemic," said Pooja Chhabria, LinkedIn career expert and head of editorial for APAC.
"This trend has continued to see an uptick thanks to factors like a relatively healthy economy, a burgeoning startup landscape and young digitally-forward population."
India's "LinkedIn Top Companies 2023″ list also saw 17 companies making their debut — an indication of "strong momentum" in the country's business ecosystem, Chhabria said.
One of such companies is Zepto, which was also part of the "LinkedIn Top Startups list" last year — a testament to its "significant scale and growth," LinkedIn added.
Companies from e-sports and gaming, such as Dream11 and Games24x7, also made it to the list for the first time.
"[This] is reflective of the growing popularity of gaming in India and the presence of this sector," Chhabria added.
LinkedIn said it drew on in-house data collected between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, measuring companies based on eight factors that lead to career progression:
- Ability to advance
- Skills growth
- Company stability
- External opportunity
- Company affinity
- Gender diversity
- Educational background
- Employee presence in the country
To be eligible, companies must also have had at least 500 employees in India as of Dec. 31. Layoffs and attrition rates each had to be 10% or less during the data collection period.
LinkedIn said the rankings give working professionals at all levels "actionable insights and resources," such as skills and roles the companies are hiring for.
Here's the full list of India's Top Companies 2023
25. Teachmint — e-learning
24. Games24x7 — technology, information and internet
23. Verint — IT services and consulting
22. Goldman Sachs — financial services
21. Synchrony — financial services
20. Dream11 — technology, information and media
19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. — financial services
18. EY — professional services
17. Expedia Group — technology, information and internet
16. Zepto — technology, information and internet
15. ICICI Bank — banking
14. Yubi — financial services
13. Mastercard — financial services
12. HDFC Bank — banking
11. Vitesco Technologies — motor vehicle manufacturing
10. Royal Caribbean Group — travel arrangements
9. Viatris — pharmaceutical manufacturing
8. Schneider Electric — appliances, electrical and electronics manufacturing
7. NAV Fund Administration Group — financial services
6. Deloitte — business consulting and services
5. Macquarie Group
Industry: Financial services
Full-time headcount: 1,900+
Most notable skills: Tax accounting, auditing, financial accounting
Most common job titles: Finance executive
Making its debut in this list is Macquarie, a global financial services group that provides solutions for operations like asset management, retail and business banking, wealth management and market access.
4. Reliance Industries Limited
Industry: Oil and gas
Full-time headcount: 102,700+
Most notable skills: Chemical processing, retail, telecommunications
Most common job titles: General manager, salesperson, sales manager
Reliance Industries Limited is a homegrown conglomerate that jumped 11 spots from last year's list. It operates across diverse industries globally including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, mass media, digital streaming, and textiles.
3. Morgan Stanley
Industry: Financial services
Full-time headcount: 12,900+
Most notable skills: Capital markets, investment banking, economics, investor relations
Most common job titles: Information technology analyst, business operations analyst, financial analyst
New to this year's list is investment banking and financial services multinational company Morgan Stanley. Its business activities include wealth management, sales and trading, investment management and sustainable investing.
2. Amazon
Industry: Technology, information and internet
Full-time headcount: 100,000+
Most notable skills: Artificial intelligence, operational efficiency, linguistics
Most common job titles: Software engineer, program manager, data analyst, fraud investigator
Climbing nine spots in this year's list is Amazon, which offers digital payment services, content streaming, logistics and last-mile delivery in India. Amazon also came out on top as the No. 1 company to work for in the U.S., according to LinkedIn.
1. Tata Consultancy Services
Industry: IT services and consulting
Full-time headcount: 500+
Most notable skills: Software development life cycle, data storage technologies, software testing
Most common job titles: System engineer, information technology analyst, software engineer
Maintaining its first place ranking in 2023 is Tata Consultancy Services, an IT services company that offers consulting and business solutions to various industries. These solutions include cloud, data analytics, IoT digital engineering and cybersecurity. The company told CNBC recently that it has hired about 100,000 "freshers" in the last year, despite the hiring freezes and layoffs rippling through the tech industry.
