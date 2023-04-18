Here are the top 15 companies to work for in Singapore, according to LinkedIn — most are new on the list

The list of top companies in Singapore sees a huge reshuffle this year, which is a testament to "Singapore's strong business ecosystem," according to LinkedIn.

LinkedIn has released its annual list of top companies in Singapore to work for — and banking and information technology companies dominated the 2023 list. The list of top companies also saw a huge reshuffle this year, which is a testament to "Singapore's strong business ecosystem," according to the professional networking platform. Compared to 2022, there are 10 new companies that made this year's top 15 — including Mastercard, Procter & Gamble, Citi, and tech giants Amazon and Apple. The banking and finance sector in particular, saw 4 companies in the top 5 on the "LinkedIn Top Companies 2023″ for Singapore.

"The finance industry in Singapore has always been a key pillar in the country's economy, and companies like DBS, Standard Chartered Bank, and Citi are big employers," said Pooja Chhabria, LinkedIn Career Expert and Head of Editorial for APAC. "Singapore is also positioning itself as a fintech hub in the world … which means there continues to be long-term growth and job opportunities for professionals in areas from sustainable finance to data analysis." Amazon and Alphabet both made the list, despite making headlines this year with mass global layoffs. However, Alphabet — the parent company of Google — dropped 6 places from last year's list.

Chhabria told CNBC Make It that attrition and layoffs were considered when compiling the list. "To ensure we're only featuring companies that offer a stable workplace where employees can grow long-term, companies that have laid off 10% or more of their workforce during our methodology time period … are ineligible to rank," she added. LinkedIn said it drew on in-house data collected between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, measuring companies based on eight factors that lead to career progression: Ability to advance

Skills growth

Company stability

External opportunity

Company affinity

Gender diversity

Educational background

Employee presence in the country To be eligible, companies must also have had at least 500 employees as of Dec. 31, 2022 in Singapore. LinkedIn said the rankings give working professionals at all levels "actionable insights and resources," such as skills and roles the companies are hiring for. Here's the full list of Singapore's Top Companies 2023 15. Roche — health care 14. SAP — IT & services 13. Alphabet — IT & services 12. Apple — IT & services 11. A.P. Moller - Maersk — shipping, transport & logistics 10. Bank of America — banking 9. Grab — IT & services 8. Medtronic — health care 7. Amazon — IT & services 6. Singtel — telecommunications technology

5. Citi

Industry: Banking Most common skills: Commercial banking, capital markets, investment banking Most common job titles: Business development officer, business analyst, banker A re-entry this year is Citi, which operates as a full-service bank in Singapore. It provides financial products and banking services to individuals, corporations, governments, investors and institutions.

4. Procter & Gamble

Industry: Consumer goods Most notable skills: Cosmetology, chemical processing, retail Most common job titles: Brand manager, director of business development, brand director Procter & Gamble — another new entry to this year's list — is the parent company of household brands like Braun, Gillette and Oral-B. It manufactures consumer goods, including in fabric care, fabric care, home care and grooming.

3. Mastercard

Industry: Financial services Most notable skills: Growth strategies, commercial banking, partner development Most common job titles: Director of product management, product manager Mastercard is also new on the list. The global technology company specializes in electronic payment solutions through credit, debit and prepaid cards.

2. Standard Chartered Bank

Industry: Banking Most notable skills: Commercial banking, capital markets, software development life cycle (SDLC) Most common job titles: Business analyst, business development officer, project manager Maintaining its second place ranking in 2023, Standard Chartered Bank is an international banking group with a local subsidiary in Singapore. It provides personal, private and institutional banking, among other financial services.

1. DBS Bank