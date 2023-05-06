You're right to be scared of A.I., says Ivy League expert and White House advisor—these 5 guardrails can protect 'against harm'

Excitement over futuristic artificial intelligence technologies, like OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot, has already given way to fear of the risks they could pose.

On Monday, researcher Geoffrey Hinton, known as "The Godfather of AI," said he'd left his post at Google, citing concerns over potential threats from AI development. Google CEO Sundar Pichai talked last month about AI's "black box" problem, where even its developers don't always understand how the technology actually works.

Among the other concerns: AI systems, left unchecked, can spread disinformation, allow companies to hoard users personal data without their knowledge, exhibit discriminatory bias or cede countless human jobs to machines.

The fears are justified, says Suresh Venkatasubramanian, a Brown University computer science professor who researches fairness and bias in tech systems.

"These are not potential [risks], because these harms have already been documented over the years," Venkatasubramanian, who recently served as an advisor to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and co-authored the Biden Administration's "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights," tells CNBC Make It.

In the "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights," Venkatasubramanian helped lay out proposals for "ethical guardrails" that could safely govern and regulate the AI industry. With them in place, most people would barely notice the difference while using AI systems, he says.

"I see these guardrails, not just as protections against harm, but as ways to actually build a much more pleasant and beneficial future, which is what we really all want," Venkatasubramanian says.

Here are the guardrails that he and other experts suggest, and what they'd actually look like in practice.