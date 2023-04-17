Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns society to brace for impact of A.I. acceleration, says ‘it’s not for a company to decide'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a panel at the CEO Summit of the Americas hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on June 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said "every product of every company" will be impacted by the quick development of AI, warning that society needs to prepare for technologies like the ones it's already launched.

In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" aired on Sunday that struck a concerned tone, interviewer Scott Pelley tried several of Google's AI projects and said he was "speechless" and felt it was "unsettling," referring to the human-like capabilities of products like Google's chatbot Bard.

"We need to adapt as a society for it," Pichai told Pelley, adding that jobs that would be disrupted by AI would include "knowledge workers," including writers, accountants, architects and, ironically, even software engineers.

"This is going to impact every product across every company," Pichai said. "For example, you could be a radiologist, if you think about five to ten years from now, you're going to have an AI collaborator with you. You come in the morning, let's say you have a hundred things to go through, it may say, 'these are the most serious cases you need to look at first.'"

Pelley viewed other areas with advanced AI products within Google, including DeepMind, where robots were playing soccer, which they learned themselves, as opposed to from humans. Another unit showed robots that recognized items on a countertop and fetched Pelley an apple he asked for.

When warning of AI's consequences, Pichai said the scale of the problem of disinformation and fake news and images will be "much bigger," adding that "it could cause harm."