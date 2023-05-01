'Godfather of A.I.' leaves Google after a decade to warn society of technology he's touted

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Geoffrey Hinton, known as "The Godfather of AI," received his Ph.D. in artificial intelligence 45 years ago and has remained one of the most respected voices in the field.

For the past decade Hinton worked part-time at Google , between the company's Silicon Valley headquarters and Toronto. But he has quit the internet giant, and he told the New York Times that he'll be warning the world about the potential threat of AI, which he said is coming sooner than he previously thought.

"I thought it was 30 to 50 years or even longer away," Hinton told the Times, in a story published Monday. "Obviously, I no longer think that."

Hinton, who was named a 2018 Turing Award winner for conceptual and engineering breakthroughs, said he now has some regrets over his life's work, the Times reported, citing near-term risks of AI taking jobs, and the proliferation of fake photos, videos and text that appear real to the average person.

In a statement to CNBC, Hinton said, "I now think the digital intelligences we are creating are very different from biological intelligences."

Hinton referenced the power of GPT-4, the most-advanced large language model (LLM) from startup OpenAI, whose technology has gone viral since the chatbot ChatGPT was launched late last year. Here's how he described what's happening now:

"If I have 1000 digital agents who are all exact clones with identical weights, whenever one agent learns how to do something, all of them immediately know it because they share weights," Hinton told CNBC. "Biological agents cannot do this. So collections of identical digital agents can acquire hugely more knowledge than any individual biological agent. That is why GPT-4 knows hugely more than any one person."