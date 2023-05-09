How self-described 'loner' Deepak Chopra gets the best out of his friendships: 'I engage with people for 3 reasons'

Wellness guru Deepak Chopra has long touted the benefits of social connection.

"Social and emotional engagement makes you a happier person, restores homeostasis, self-regulation in your body, and actually expands your network of relationships, so you can create a more meaningful, purposeful and successful life," Chopra, who currently serves as the chief wellness officer for the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, told CNBC Make It in 2019

He is also a self-described "loner."

To him, having a full social life and enjoying alone time are not at odds, he recently told CNBC Make It.

"I don't equate solitude with loneliness," he says. "The best combination is solitude, and fully present in any engagement."