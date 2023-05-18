I talked to 1,000 CEOs of highly successful companies—here's the No. 1 job interview question they want you to ask

As the host of the radio program the "The CEO Show" for the last 15 years, I've interviewed more than 1,000 of the world's top CEOs.

These leaders all come from different backgrounds, from Marriott to McDonald's to Marvel. But all agreed on the No. 1 question a candidate should ask at a job interview: "What traits will help me succeed long-term at the company?"

What I love about this question is that it is surprisingly simple and gets straight to the point. Employers are moved and impressed by people who are proactive, and asking this shows that you are eager to help a company thrive.

Based on my conversations, here are five traits that employers value the most: