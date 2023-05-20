Huma Abedin reveals the 'life-changing' career advice Hillary Clinton gave her

If you're lucky, you'll meet someone in your life that you can turn to for advice, comfort and inspiration — for Huma Abedin, that person just happens to be one of the most powerful women in politics.

Abedin was just shy of her 21st birthday when she first met Hillary Clinton in 1996. At the time, she was a White House intern assigned to then-First Lady Clinton's office.

After four years in the White House, first as an intern then aide, Abedin, now 46, went on to work as a senior adviser to Clinton during her time as a U.S. senator, as traveling chief of staff for Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign and as deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Department of State between 2008 and 2014, when Clinton was Secretary of State. She currently serves as Clinton's chief of staff.

As demanding as a career in politics can be, Clinton was the first person to tell Abedin that her life "should never be just work," she told CNBC Make It at the New York Women's Foundation breakfast earlier this month where she was receiving an award. "She taught me the importance of work-life balance, it's something that I've really been exploring and enjoying these last couple of years."

That includes spending more time with her son, Jordan, in New York City and exploring new creative pursuits — she published her memoir, "Both/And," in November 2021.