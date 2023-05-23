What these 4-day workweek CEOs look for in new hires: ‘We really need people who check their egos’

The four-day workweek is becoming the norm for more and more workers. Results from a six-month, 2022 study of 61 companies and nearly 3,000 workers who implemented it found that both productivity and morale improved. At least one policymaker has since introduced legislation to reduce the standard workweek to 32 hours, and many companies have adopted the model full time. One such company is Merit America, a nonprofit that creates pathways to careers in tech without a four-year degree. "We've been talking about the four-day workweek for years, studying the research, thinking about how we would roll it out," says Rebecca Taber Staehelin, co-founder and co-CEO of the organization. After a several month trial that began in the fall of 2021, they decided to implement the policy officially in April 2022. Here's why Merit America has a four-day workweek, and what they look for in an employee.

The four-day workweek saw 'big leaps' in wellness

Generally speaking, Staehelin and her co-CEO, Connor Diemand-Yauman, have long questioned the typical structure of white collar work. "There are all sorts of norms that we really like examining and saying, 'where did this come from? And is it serving us as well as it could?'" she says. They were pre-pandemic adopters of remote work, for instance. The company's now fully remote. When companies in countries like New Zealand and the U.K. started testing out four-day workweeks, the two paid attention. "I think New Zealand was the first promising data that convinced us to start our pilot almost two years ago now," says Staehelin. As with other trials, the results of their own trial were overwhelmingly positive. While there was no change in performance, they saw "big leaps in our staff self-reported wellness and satisfaction," says Yauman. "And these trends have persisted."

'We really need people who check their egos at the door'