Iconic props from films like 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter' hit the auction block: It's a 'pretty rare offering'

Some of the most iconic props in Hollywood history will soon be up for auction.

More than 1,400 items of film memorabilia from classic movies like "Star Wars," "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Gladiator" will hit the auction block at the end of June, with some fetching price tags as high as $2 million.

The live auction will be conducted by Propstore, which is billing it as "one of the world's largest memorabilia auctions."

Notable items up for grabs include Carrie Fisher's gown from the original 1977 "Star Wars," as well as the shield that Brad Pitt carried when he played the Greek warrior Achilles in 2003's "Troy."

The Batpod driven by Christian Bale in "The Dark Knight" is expected to fetch between $1 million and $2 million at auction, while one of Daniel Radcliff's Hogwarts uniforms from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" may bring in as much as $150,000.

"To have that much assembled in one place is a pretty rare offering," Propstore COO Brandon Alinger tells CNBC Make It.

Though the memorabilia sale is expected to bring in as much as $12 million, according to Propstore's estimates, Alinger says that the true goal is the preservation of film-related art and history.

"Hollywood has always been known for not saving stuff like this. You can't save a three dimensional artifact forever without incurring some costs," he says. "Part of the ethos of everything that we're trying to do is to save this stuff and keep it from winding up in the dumpster."