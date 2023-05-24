'Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness says switching up your hair-care routine is a 'confidence-building exercise'—here's his No. 1 tip
Jonathan Van Ness is adored by many for his infectious personality as a "grooming expert" on Netflix's "Queer Eye." And there is one thing that many can agree that he undoubtedly gets right: his hair.
As a former hair stylist and founder of JVN Hair, there's no surprise that Van Ness has some of the healthiest-looking tresses you'll ever come across.
His view of hair-care as an act of self-care has a lot to do with his hair's health. Van Ness was recently appointed as the Chief Self-Care Officer at Ness, a health and wellness fintech company.
Trying a new hair-care routine is "a confidence-building exercise, giving yourself the chance to try, to succeed [and] to fail," Van Ness tells CNBC Make It.
When asked for his top hair-care tips, he emphasized that everyone's hair is different. But it's really important for everyone to maintain a healthy relationship with their hair through consistent maintenance.
"Really truly all of our hair is so unique. People's hair is going to act a little different based on the hair color its been through, or not been through, the hardness or softness of their water, their diet, their age, the season, the humidity [and] what products they're using," Van Ness says.
"It's a multitude of things that are going to give you your best hair."
JVN's No. 1 hair tip: Pre-poo your hair
When it comes to healthier hair, Van Ness says adding a pre-poo treatment to your routine is key.
Pre-poo, which is short for pre-shampoo, involves applying a protective layer before starting the regular shampooing process, which can strip moisture from your hair and scalp.
"A pre-poo treatment is important, and I think what a lot of people are missing out on is what we're doing right before we wash our hair," he says.
"That's a way to set up your scalp for success and to give your hair some strength and some good nutrients before you wash it."
Van Ness says using a pre-poo treatment can benefit your hair by:
- Clarifying build-up in your scalp
- Promoting hair growth
- Strengthening your hair
Most pre-poo treatments can be bought for less than $50 — JVN Hair's pre-wash scalp oil retails for $29.
"Pre-poos are something that everyone should be doing, even if you don't have hair," he says, "because your scalp just goes through a lot. So, it's a good way to balance and heal your scalp."
DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!
Get CNBC's free report, 11 Ways to Tell if We're in a Recession, where Kelly Evans reviews the top indicators that a recession is coming or has already begun.