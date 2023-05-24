The 10 best U.S. cities for new college grads based on job prospects, average income and more

The class of 2023 has made it pretty clear that they are ready and willing to move for job opportunities — and the destination doesn't have to be a metropolis like New York City or Los Angeles.

Zillow revealed exclusively to CNBC Make it, the marketplace's 2023 ranking of the best places in the U.S. for recent college graduates.

The study analyzed the cities based on the following factors:

Rent-to-income ratio

Average salary for recent college graduates

Job openings

Share of the population in their 20s

"Navigating rent affordability can pose challenges for recent graduates entering the housing market, especially if they are doing it for the first time," Nicole Bachaud, Zillow senior economist, tells CNBC Make It.

"It is important for these graduates to remain mindful of impending student loan repayments that will soon come into play, which will factor into the budgets of many and may impact housing decisions."

Zillow's report found that the second-largest markets across the U.S. can offer college graduates a higher quality of life and an accessible cost of living.