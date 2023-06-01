Nvidia is worth nearly $1 trillion—here’s how much you’d have if you invested a decade ago

A sign is posted in front of the Nvidia headquarters on May 10, 2018 in Santa Clara, California.

The recent AI boom briefly launched Nvidia into Wall Street's exclusive trillion dollar club. On Tuesday, the computer chipmaker briefly touched a $1 trillion market capitalization before its stock price pulled back. That means the total value of all its outstanding shares was temporarily above $1 trillion. When it crossed that threshold, Nvidia momentarily became the fifth publicly traded U.S. company to surpass the $1 trillion mark. If it crosses that threshold again and remains there, Nvidia would join a select group of companies that includes Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google's parent company) and Amazon. Nvidia has been a leader in computer graphics innovation for nearly a quarter century and currently dominates the market for graphics processing units (GPUs). That technology is used to train and power generative AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. The viral AI chatbot debuted at the beginning of the year and amassed over 100 million monthly active users within two months.

What Nvidia's rise means for investors

On May 25, Nvidia reported first-quarter earnings for its fiscal 2024, which were better than expected. The company reported revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, beating the $6.52 billion analysts predicted, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Nvidia reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, which surpassed the $0.92 analysts expected. On May 31, the stock fell slightly throughout the day and ended the trading session at $378.34 per share. Nvidia shares have risen a little over 159% since the start of the year as of the close of trading on May 31. Here's how much money you would have as of May 31 if you invested $1,000 into Nvidia one, five and 10 years ago.

If you had invested $1,000 into Nvidia one year ago, your investment would be worth about $2,028 as of May 31, according to CNBC's calculations. Over the past five years, it would have grown to $6,056, and over the past 10 years to $111,978.

Research before you invest