Nvidia is up 163% this year and worth nearly $1 trillion—here's what to know before investing

You'd be hard-pressed to find a hotter stock than Nvidia right now.

From the start of 2023 through June 8, the stock has returned more than 163% — a meteoric rise that has the chipmaker flirting with a $1 trillion market capitalization.

Currently, only four firms can say that the total value of their outstanding shares eclipses $1 trillion: Apple, Microsoft, Google parent company Alphabet and Amazon.com.

Nvidia differs from these firms in one key way: valuation.

Valuation is a blanket term that generally refers to the ways in which the market assesses a company's worth. This is generally measured by comparing a firm's share price with one of its underlying financial metrics such as earnings, revenue or cash flow.

When you buy a stock, you're buying a share of a going concern that you expect to grow into the future, and stock prices typically reflect this potential growth. In essence, investors are willing to pay more for a company than what it's worth today.

One way to measure this phenomenon is examining the company's stock price compared to a fundamental measure, such as earnings or sales. If a company realizes $1 in earnings per share and trades for $10 a share, it's said to have a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.

How a particular stock's multiple compares to its own history (has it had this high a multiple before?), to peer companies (do tech companies tend to have high multiples?) and to the stock market at large (how does this firm compare to the average S&P 500 company?) determines whether investors consider a stock over- or undervalued.

Warren Buffett looks for stocks that trade cheaply compared with their underlying value — a strategy known as value investing. Other investors are willing to pay a large premium for a company they expect to deliver explosive growth.

Now, let's get back to Nvidia and the trillionaires.

Nvidia's stock currently trades for 204 times the company's earnings per share. That's lower than Amazon's multiple of 296, but Amazon has always been an outlier in this regard; the retail giant rakes in boatloads of cash that it could convert to earnings if it wanted to. Microsoft trades for 35 times earnings, Apple for 31 times, Alphabet for 27.

Compare stock prices to sales and the difference grows starker. Amazon trades at 2.4 times sales, pretty much in line with the average S&P 500 company. Alphabet's price-to-sales ratio is 5.6, Apple's is 7.5 and Microsoft's is 11.7.

Nvidia's: 37.8.