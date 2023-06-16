Self-made millionaires say 'saving won't bring you wealth'—here's what will

If being rich means having a lot of money, saving money should logically help you get there. But self-made millionaires Barbara Corcoran and Grant Cardone disagree. "I'm just not a believer in saving money," Corcoran, a real estate entrepreneur and star of ABC's "Shark Tank," recently told CNBC Make It. "I've never saved a dime my whole life." Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital and author of "The 10X Rule," agrees. "Saving, saving, saving won't bring you wealth," he said in a recent tweet. So how do you build wealth? Spending and investing, Corcoran and Cardone say. Here's how they do it.

'Cash flow is king'

You can think of saving money as parking it and leaving it until you need it. But Corcoran and Cardone both say you should keep your money moving if you want to build real wealth. "True wealth is through investing," Cardone told his followers in a video posted to Twitter. "Invest in things that [create] cash flow." Investing can be intimidating because of the potential to lose money. But Cardone says fear could hold you back from growing your net worth. Instead of saving your cash and being too afraid to spend it, he says you should invest it in assets that will generate more income for you. "Cash is not king; rather, cash flow is king," Cardone wrote in 2018. Investing in yourself or your business to grow your income are great ways to start, he says. He also recommends investing in assets like real estate that produce cash flow. Similarly, Corcoran says spending her money on the right things — like investments in startups and her real estate firm — made her both richer and happier. "Believing that money makes money, if you're willing to share it and spend it, really works, or at least it has certainly worked for me," Corcoran says. "I really believe if you spend money it comes back to you."

Don't let fear get in your way