I tried beer made from recycled dirty shower water—here's my honest review

When it comes to picking a beer, I'm not exactly a snob.

Got a 25-ounce can of Bud Light? Hand it over. A chilled glass of Stella? Yes please. Is that a borderline room temperature Genesee Cream? Don't mind if I do.

So when I read my colleague Ashton's report about the Bill Gates-backed startup brewing beer made with wastewater from showers, sinks and laundry machines in a luxury apartment building, I was intrigued.

Epic OneWater Brew boasts that its beer is brewed using "highly purified recycled water."

The wastewater from San Francisco's Fifteen Fifty apartment building is collected and passed through a series of "ultrafiltration membranes." After that, it's treated with chlorine and ultraviolet light. The end result, they say, is clean, drinkable water.