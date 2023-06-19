If you follow these 8 rules, your relationship is 'more successful than most,' say experts who studied couples for 50 years

As a psychologist and sexologist, we've spent a combined 50 years studying what makes relationships successful.

One misconception many people have is that happy couples argue less. But that's not the case; they just argue more effectively.

When we work with couples who seem to be making no progress in their disagreements, we often suggest they declare a truce and make a plan to communicate better. They each write down what has been bothering them about the other person (and about the relationship itself).

In order for this to be effective, couples must establish certain rules of engagement about how these problems will be shared and discussed.