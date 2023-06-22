Dreaming of life on a remote island? Ireland will pay you almost $100,000 to move to one

Moving to a remote island in Ireland could secure you a cash grant — but there are conditions.

If you've ever dreamed of leaving everything behind and living on a remote island, now might be your chance. Ireland will give you a grant of up to 84,000 euros ($92,297) if you settle one of the country's coastal islands.

But there are conditions attached to the deal, as well as a few factors that may deter people from making the move. The islands in question are cut off from the mainland by the tide on a daily basis, and aren't connected to it by bridges or causeways, according to the Irish government.

Around 300,000 visitors come to these islands each year, the government noted in its policy outline — but barely anyone lives there. Some islands have as few as two year-round inhabitants, while the largest has over 700. In total, around 3,000 people live across around 30 islands.

Declining population levels — especially the lack of young people — is a key concern, according to plan's details published earlier this month. But its aims go beyond boosting population levels.

"'Our Living Islands' contains 80 actions which are designed to support and empower our island communities and the people living there," said Heather Humphreys, Ireland's minister for rural and community development.

"It's all about improving housing, better access to essential services in health and education, delivering high speed broadband, and further developing our outdoor amenities, which will in turn increase tourism and support sustainable island communities."

Improving infrastructure and increasing job opportunities, including the option for remote work, are also part of the 10-year plan, she added.