How much Americans in their 20s need to save each month to retire at 60 with $1.2 million

On average, Americans in their 20s think they'll need about $1.2 million to retire to retire comfortably, according to Northwestern Mutual's "2023 Planning and Progress Study."

So far, they've saved about $35,800 for retirement on average, according to the study.

That may seem a long way away from $1.2 million, but younger investors have time on their side when it comes to saving for retirement thanks to the power of compounding interest, investing experts say.

Gen Z workers, those aged 20 to 26, expect to retire by the age of 60 — the soonest of the generational cohorts, Northwestern Mutual's study reveals.

While that's a little earlier than the average retirement age of 62, it's still feasible.

CNBC calculated how much someone in their 20s would need to put away each month to retire with $1.2 million at the age of 60, as well as the income level they'd need to reach in order to accomplish at a savings rate of 10% or 15%.

Financial advisors typically recommend saving at least 15% of your gross annual income for retirement, inclusive of employers' matching contribution if available.

These calculations also assume a starting balance of $0 and don't factor in unpredictable events such as periods of unemployment, promotions or market volatility.