The Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action in college admissions—what students should know

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that affirmative action admission policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional.

The decision means universities can no longer consider race in addition to other factors when admitting students, ending 40-plus years of affirmative action policies intended to achieve greater racial diversity at top-tier colleges.

In response to the Court's decision, students, alumni and educators have spoken up about the need for more work to make universities more accessible to students who come from historically disadvantaged communities.

"Affirmative action and programs like it expand higher education opportunities to those who have been historically denied a fair shot," said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, which filed an amicus brief advocating for affirmative action policies in the two cases the Students for Fair Admissions filed against Harvard and UNC.

In a statement, Pringle said the NEA "remains committed to that work and calls on institutions of higher education and K-12 schools to redouble their efforts to ensure that our educational institutions support all students equally and equitably."

Colleges and universities have been preparing for what an end to race-conscious admissions could mean for their admissions processes, beginning with students applying to schools this fall. The Department of Education and Department of Justice will provide more guidance to universities about lawful admission practices within the next 45 days, according to a statement from the White House.

Here's how the college admissions process could change in the coming months and years.