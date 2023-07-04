68% of Americans report that they work on vacation—3 tips for time off that's restful, not stressful

This summer, workers might be feeling more heat from their overused laptops than beach-time sun.

The winter brought flurries of layoffs that left companies across industries with less labor power. All the while, record inflation has weighed on consumers' wallets.

With smaller company staffs, employees have found themselves with heavier workloads. The result: 68% of Americans report that they work on vacation, according to a May survey from online learning platform Elvtr. The study polled 1,800 U.S. workers and 500 from Canada.

And that's if they take a vacation at all. With slimmer spending power, consumers have strained their budgets to afford travel.

According to a report by market research firm Harris Poll and the HR software platform Ceridian, 67% of American employees who planned to take a summer vacation this year say that might no longer be possible. Over a third say it's because travel has gotten too expensive due to inflation while another 32% either attribute it to the fact that their job has become too busy or there is no one to handle their work responsibilities while they are away.

The "workation" — doing professional tasks while on vacation — used to be a perk of the growing movement toward remote work: As more companies gave employees the ability to work from anywhere, some thought, why not make 'anywhere' a tropical coast on a weeklong beach trip?

Now, the workation seems to have become a requirement in some sectors.