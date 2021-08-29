Thinking about a working getaway? Here are the world's top 10 spots for 'workations'

As telecommuting has proven necessary, practical and long-lasting for many amid the pandemic, a common thought's been occurring to employees worldwide — why work from home when you could work by a beach, or at a Parisian café?

Working while on vacation, or a "workation" — whether a long weekend, week, month or more —may be more popular and widespread than ever, and U.K.-based vacation search engine Holidu.co.uk has compiled a list of the top cities worldwide for "mixing business and pleasure."

"The events of the past year and a half have completely shifted the ways in which we work, showing us that we don't always have to be in the office five days a week to do our jobs," said Sarah Siddle, public relations and marketing manager at Holidu. "A workation is the perfect way to spend an extended period of time in a destination you want to explore without the limitations of staying within yearly holiday allowances."

Holidu's Workation Index for 2021 ranked 150 cities as working vacation destinations using factors ranging from the monthly rent on a one-bedroom apartment and cost of after-work drinks to average hours of sunshine, wi-fi speeds and the number of "things to do" rated four stars or above. (The eight data sources used included BestCities.org and Tripadvisor.co.uk.)

Bangkok, Thailand tops the list this year, followed by New Delhi, India; Lisbon, Portugal; Barcelona, Spain; and — tied at No. 5 — Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Budapest, Hungary. The Thai capital ranks first thanks to its affordable cost of living, high degree of English-language proficiency, range of attractions and wealth of world-class facilities and multinational corporate offices, according to Holidu.

"All the cities that secured top spot places managed to do so mostly due to their very affordable cost of living, with the price of accommodation, food and drinks offering extremely attractive prices," Siddle said. "On top of this, these cities are cultural hotspots in their own rights, all offering an array of amazing things to see and do."