These are the 10 highest-paid CEOs in the U.S.—some pull in over $200 million a year

The highest-paid CEOs aren't all at major tech companies.

Chief executives at Pinterest, Peloton and Hertz are out-earning Apple's Tim Cook, according to a new analysis published by the Wall Street Journal.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal published its list of the highest-paid CEOs of 2022, which was based on data from C-Suite Comp, a data analytics firm that tracks the compensation of executives at nearly 4,000 publicly traded US companies. Their ranking includes executives' salaries, bonuses, perks and stock options, among other factors.

CEOs often receive restricted stock or options as a significant part of their compensation, the value of which can fluctuate.



The median pay for S&P 500 leaders dropped to $14.5 million last year, down from $14.7 million in 2021. Comparably, in 2022, the average U.S. worker earned about $56,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman topped the list of highest-paid leaders with a total compensation package of $253 million. The next CEO on the list, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Google's parent company, took home $226 million in 2022.



Here's how much the U.S.'s 10 best-paid CEOs are pulling in, as of 2022: