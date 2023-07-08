These U.S. states have the best and the worst tap water: Kentucky ranked No. 1 while Alabama came in dead last

Water scarcity is one of the most significant and impactful components of the climate crisis. A 2022 Gallup poll revealed that 57 percent of Americans worry more about safe drinking water than global warming, air pollution or the extinction of animal species.

In June, J.D. Power ranked the states with the best and worst tap water based on six factors:

quality and reliability

price

conservation

billing and payment

communications

customer service

The study tracked water utility customers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. To be eligible, states had serve a minimum of 400,000 residential customers and a minimum of 100 survey respondents. The states were scored on a scale of 100 to 1,000 points.