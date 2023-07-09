Cohabitating after separating? The arrangement is not uncommon, says marriage therapist: Here's why it can be successful

Bill de Blasio, former mayor of New York City, and his wife Chirlane McCray announced their separation earlier this week.

But the end of their union doesn't resemble what many would describe as a typical divorce. In fact, they aren't getting divorced at all.

"They are not planning to divorce, they said, but will date other people," The New York Times reported. "They will continue to share the Park Slope townhouse where they raised their two children, now in their 20s…"

This arrangement is becoming less uncommon, says psychologist Lisa Marie Bobby. She is also the clinical director of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver.

"You know what I have seen, which I think is very positive, is people are staying out of the corners, staying out of black or white, all or nothing," she says. "I do think there is more recognition for all of the gray areas in between [being married and divorced], and I certainly have seen and worked with couples who are separating and living together."