Inflation slows to 3%, but returning to the Fed's 2% target is 'still a ways away,' says economist

Inflation in June grew by its slowest pace in more than two years, an encouraging sign that the Fed is on track to meet its benchmark target rate of 2%, new Labor Bureau data reveals.

The year-over-year inflation rate dropped from 4% in May to 3% in June, largely due to falling energy and transportation prices, according to the latest consumer price index report.

Perhaps most importantly, core inflation — a broad measure which excludes volatile food and energy prices — only grew by 0.2% month-over-month in June, after steadily rising by 0.4% or more for the past six months.

Core inflation is closely watched by the Fed as it's considered to be a more accurate measure of where inflation is headed.