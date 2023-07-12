10 U.S. cities where job listings have the highest average annual salary—New York isn’t on the list

There are many ways to go about selecting a job that pays well. Some fields are known for their comparatively high wages, like medicine and tech. And regardless of industry, many times the higher up the leadership ladder you climb, the more you get paid.

But sometimes location can play a role in your salary, too. Job list site ZipRecruiter recently looked at the average annual salaries in hundreds of U.S. cities according to their online job postings between January and June 2023. Though New York and Los Angeles often top lists for localities with high salaries, neither made the top five. In fact, ZipRecruiter found that the best cities for salary were fairly spread out throughout the country.

"Not all companies post pay," says Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, about the results. "And then many of them post very wide ranges so sometimes pay data can be a little wonky." Still, these numbers give a sense of how much people are making around the U.S.

Currently, eight states have laws that require employers to post pay on job listings, including California, Rhode Island and Maryland. Additionally cities and counties across the country like Cincinnati and Jersey City, N.J., also have pay transparency laws.

Here is ZipRecruiter's list of the top 10 U.S. cities for average annual salary according to job listings, including that average salary.