Americans spend an average of $91.75 on Amazon each month—these are the 10 highest-spending states

With Prime Day right around the corner, a new survey has shown just how much money Amazon is able to squeeze out of its customers.

The average American spends $91.75 on the ecommerce site each month, according to data gathered by Upgraded Points, which quizzed 3,200 shoppers across 44 states about their Amazon consumption habits.

While customers who aren't Amazon Prime members spend an average of $38 per month, members of the subscription shopping service spend an average of $110 per month, or $1,320 a year, the survey found.

During Amazon's Prime Day shopping holiday, customers reported spending an average of $117 on discounted products.

Prime members pay $139 per year for access to the subscription service, which grants them benefits including two-day shipping, access to the Prime Video streaming service and discounts at Amazon-owned Whole Foods.

The service, which boasts more than 200 million members, helps keep customers coming back.

"I think it's something that we can all relate to. I know I'm very guilty of it," Bre Lewis, a research assistant at Upgraded Points, says of spending money on Amazon. "When you have that Prime membership and you need a new showerhead or your dog tore a toy, you know that you can get it in at least two days."

The survey found that 25% of Americans buy from Amazon one or more times per week, while 33% of Americans believe they've spent more money on Amazon this year than they have in their savings account.

"It really has made us spend more money because we we see how easy it is to buy things from from the app," Lewis tells CNBC Make It. "It's just a click away."