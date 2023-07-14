1 in 3 federal student loan borrowers spent money they thought was going to be forgiven—here's where relief stands

Around 43 million federal student loan borrowers may have been disappointed to see the Supreme Court strike down President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 per borrower last month.

On top of owing money they may have thought they wouldn't have to pay back, borrowers will be expected to make payments on those loans — which will also be accruing interest again — for the first time in three years this October.

Some borrowers were able to get ahead financially during the payment pause, either by paying down their student loan principal or tackling other goals such as buying homes and paying down other debts, with many seeing the pending loan forgiveness as money they were free to use elsewhere.

About 1 in 3 borrowers spent more than they normally would assuming they were going to see some debt relief, according to a recent survey of over 900 borrowers who qualified for Biden's relief plan from Intelligent.com.

Biden's plan is on hold for now, but the administration says the fight isn't over and plans to provide debt forgiveness through different legal justification. But that process won't be complete by the time borrowers have to make payments again.

With less than three months until payments are due again, here's where borrowers — and debt forgiveness— stand.