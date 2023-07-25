The salary Americans say they need to be happy is under $70,000 in these 10 states

Earning a six-figure salary is a common aspiration for many Americans, even if it won't make them feel rich.

But if you're looking for a salary that will make you happy, it will likely take close to $100,000. On average, Americans say earning $94,696 a year would make them happy, according to a new survey from Moneyzine.com.

Residents in some states, however, would be happy earning far less: In 33 states, residents named average salaries under $100,000 as their "ideal" incomes.

And in New Hampshire and Delaware, residents wouldn't even need to make $50,000 to be happy, the survey found.

Residents of New Hampshire said, on average, $42,000 a year would make them happy — the smallest salary of all 50 states. Those from Delaware need a little more, but still just $49,000.

Surprisingly, it's not necessarily the most affordable states where residents say smaller salaries would make them sufficiently happy.