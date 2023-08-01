Federal student loan borrowers can now apply for the SAVE repayment plan—see if you qualify for $0 monthly payments

The Department of Education on Monday released a beta form application for the new Saving on a Valuable Education repayment plan for federal student loan borrowers. The new income-driven repayment plan replaces the Revised Pay as You Earn plan and aims to give borrowers the most affordable monthly payment.

Like REPAYE, the SAVE plan caps monthly payments at a percentage of your discretionary income, currently 10%. Beginning next summer, payments under the SAVE plan will be 5% of your discretionary income, which is the amount of money you earn above 225% of the federal poverty line, about $32,800 a year for individuals in 2023.

Borrowers with adjusted gross income at or below that threshold will qualify for $0 monthly payments. That means individuals earning roughly $15 an hour or less will qualify for no monthly payment. Families of four earning $67,500 or less will also owe $0 a month on their loans.

If you have federal direct unsubsidized or subsidized, consolidated, or grad PLUS loans you can apply to enroll in the SAVE plan now on the Federal Student Aid website. Your application will be processed by the time payments resume in October, ED says. If you were already enrolled in the REPAYE plan, you will automatically be transferred into the SAVE plan.

If you earn $60,000 or less, see the chart below for your estimated monthly payment based on your income and family size.