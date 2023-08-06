Warren Buffett's protégé was hired after sending the billionaire a letter—but it wasn't just luck

Read any story about Tracy Britt Cool, and you're likely to come across the same anecdote. After graduating from Harvard Business School in 2009, she mailed a letter to Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett asking for a job at the legendary firm. After meeting with the Oracle of Omaha, she got one working as Buffett's financial assistant.

Once she got her foot in the door, her star rose quickly. She became the chief executive of Berkshire holding Pampered Chef, and built a reputation for quickly solving problems at struggling companies, prompting Buffett to nickname her "the fireman," in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

In 2020, Britt Cool cofounded her own private equity firm, Kanbrick, whose investing philosophies echo Berkshire's, but that is built around Britt Cool's unique ethos of executive mentorship, hands-on management and building businesses "brick-by-brick" (hence part of the firm's name).

The letter, and the tremendous success that it's led to, is the stuff MBAs and aspiring entrepreneurs daydream about. It may seem like a one in a million shot. And maybe it was — but Britt Cool was willing to take a million shots.

"The risk is pretty low — it's that someone is going to say 'no,'" she tells CNBC Make It. "So why not try?"