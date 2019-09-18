A Warren Buffett protege is leaving to start her own Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway's executive Tracy Britt Cool is leaving the firm after a decade to start a company that replicates Warren Buffett's business model.

Cool, who joined Berkshire in 2009 as Buffett's financial assistant, said she's building an investment vehicle that acquires companies "too small for Berkshire," The Wall Street Journal reported.

CNBC confirmed Cool's move.

"I want to build a long-term platform and a long-term vehicle to acquire and build businesses," Cool said in an interview with the WSJ. "There are companies that I think there's a lot of value in helping them get to the next level, but they're too small for Berkshire."

Cool scored a job at Berkshire after graduating Harvard Business School by asking Buffett to work for him for "a day, a week, a month" and "do anything." She became Buffett's right-hand woman at the age of 25, performing financial research, accompanying the CEO to meetings and sometimes driving him around town. Five years later, Cool was named CEO of premiere kitchen tools line Pampered Chef, a Berkshire subsidiary.