Try this 3-step meditation to fall asleep in less than 10 minutes

Getting good sleep is a major contributor to longevity, happiness and productivity. Yet it's not so easy to fall asleep when your thoughts are racing or you're experiencing anxiety about the next day.

Meditation can be a great way to calm your mind and prep your body for sleep. In a recent episode of the podcast "Ten Percent Happier with Dan Harris," Jeff Warren, a meditation instructor and author, led an eight-minute meditation for sleep.

"The body knows how to fall asleep, but sometimes the mind gets in the way," says Warren in the episode.

Here are the steps that you should take.