Dwyane Wade's No. 1 parenting tip as a dad raising 5 kids: 'Just try to show up'

On the basketball court, Dwyane Wade is a force to be reckoned with, but being a great parent to his children is much more important to him than the titles he earned in the NBA before his retirement.

Alongside his wife, Gabrielle Union, Wade is a father of four children, and the legal guardian of his nephew. Still, he finds time to honor his commitments inside of his home despite his demanding schedule.

His biggest piece of advice for parents, that he keeps at the forefront of his mind, is being present for your children when they need you.